Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

