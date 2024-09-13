Abbrea Capital LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

