Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $275.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

