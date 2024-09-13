Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 146,590 shares.The stock last traded at $91.91 and had previously closed at $89.84.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 92,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

