abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of FCO opened at $5.85 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

