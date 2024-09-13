abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FCO opened at $5.85 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Income Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.