Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

