Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.895-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.