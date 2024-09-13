Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 7,789 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

