Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

