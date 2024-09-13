Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

