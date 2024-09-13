Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.53 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $324.50 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.04.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

