Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

