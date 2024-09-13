Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

