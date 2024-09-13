Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

