Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,211 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 44.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $75.17.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

