Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,103.39 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,079.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3,007.45.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

