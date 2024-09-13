ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ADF Group Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.62. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.13. ADF Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of C$107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.10 million. Analysts expect that ADF Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

