Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $644.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $526.60 and last traded at $535.40. Approximately 4,325,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,178,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.55.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.48.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $237.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.59 and a 200 day moving average of $520.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.