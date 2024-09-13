Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.81). 112,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 154,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 8.3 %

Insider Transactions at Adriatic Metals

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.54. The company has a market cap of £509.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,962.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($32,450.84). Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.