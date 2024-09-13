Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.6% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

