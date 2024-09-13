Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $70.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.92 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

