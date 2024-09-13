Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$2.65. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 56,650 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aimia Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.65.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$122.40 million during the quarter. Aimia had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0151049 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

