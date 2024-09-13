Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.20 ($9.02) and last traded at €8.06 ($8.86). 638,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.05 ($8.85).
Air France-KLM Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.31.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
