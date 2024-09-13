Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.31

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Aisin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

