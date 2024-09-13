Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $14,870.24 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 362,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.