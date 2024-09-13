Aladar Szalay Sells 33,080 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $85,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,539.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 31,376 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $82,205.12.

On Monday, September 9th, Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $63,134.10.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $89,489.62.

On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $211,949.10.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of GNLX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 326,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,378. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -1.55.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genelux by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 26.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNLX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

