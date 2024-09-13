Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $28.84. Alcoa shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 834,012 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.