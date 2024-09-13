Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 661.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 289,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.