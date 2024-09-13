Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Matthew White Sells 828,551 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew White sold 828,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £1,756,528.12 ($2,297,015.98).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of £631.77 million, a PE ratio of 3,106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

