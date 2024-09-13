Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 654,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALFVF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

