Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Down 93.6% in August

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 23.8 %

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $2.88 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $714.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 EPS for the current year.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

