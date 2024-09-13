Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.77

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 64392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
