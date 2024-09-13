Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $261.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.25 and its 200 day moving average is $193.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

