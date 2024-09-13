Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 2.5%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.53 and last traded at $52.72. Approximately 2,080,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,233,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,747,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.