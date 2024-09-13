Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.01. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

