Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.01. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.
About Alzamend Neuro
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alzamend Neuro
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.