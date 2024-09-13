Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $31.80. 33,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 497,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $22,650,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $10,821,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.