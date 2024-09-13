American Century Companies Inc. Buys 113,618 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $162,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 151.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.10.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.