American Century Companies Inc. Has $206.91 Million Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $206,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 453,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

