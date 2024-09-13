American Century Companies Inc. Has $219.32 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.00% of DocuSign worth $219,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DocuSign by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 402,084 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

