American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Cardinal Health worth $158,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

