American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Commerce Bancshares worth $195,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,004,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 232,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $245,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,612 shares of company stock worth $3,060,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.86 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.