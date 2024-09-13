American Century Companies Inc. Sells 686,753 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $148,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of SON opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

