American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,407,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $181,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

