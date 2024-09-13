Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,130.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SEZL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,191. The company has a market cap of $841.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $154.77.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
