Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ COWS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
