Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS):

9/6/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$78.00.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$70.72. 4,266,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.20.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

