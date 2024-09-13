Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $318.33

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.88. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

