Analysts Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price at $5.40

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 44,591 shares of company stock worth $255,460 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in FIGS by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.18 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $881.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

