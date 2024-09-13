Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $33.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

