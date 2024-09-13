Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $48.61

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.